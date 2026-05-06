Calais Campbell: I wanted to go somewhere I could make plays and win games

When defensive lineman Calais Campbell heard from Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta this offseason, it didn’t come as a great surprise to the veteran.

Campbell played for the Ravens from 2020-2022 and said in an interview for the team’s podcast that he has heard from DeCosta several times over the years about a second stint in Baltimore. He said a return to Arizona was possible and that other teams also reached out, but that he thought the Ravens offered him his best chance of fulfilling his goals for the coming season.

“This year there was a lot more pressure than years past,” Campbell said. “Eric DeCosta called pretty much every year, but this year was more like ‘I gotta have you. This could make a big difference.’ I felt that. I believe that this team has all the tools to win. . . . Where can I go where I can make plays and win games? Baltimore made the most sense when it came down to that.”

Campbell played in three playoff games during his first run with the Ravens. If he and his teammates can make enough plays, they’ll have a shot at playing in at least that many again this year.