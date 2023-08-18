Stephen A. Smith says Shannon Sharpe hasn’t signed with ESPN yet

Shannon Sharpe has signed with ESPN to appear on First Take. Unless he hasn’t.

Stephen A. Smith said on Friday that Sharpe hasn’t.

“Shannon Sharpe has yet to sign on the dotted line to be a member of First Take,” Smith said. “It has not happened yet.”

Smith then said he’s confident it will happen, and that it needs to happen. And that he’ll “exhaust all means available to me to make it happen.”

It might just be a technicality. Many deals are done verbally, and the paperwork follows. Or maybe there’s an issue that needs to be resolved through further negotiation.

Regardless, it’s not done until it’s done. And Smith says it’s not done.

It might eventually be done. But Smith insists it currently isn’t.