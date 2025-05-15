Stephen Jones: I think ultimately we’ll get something done with Micah Parsons

There is nothing new to report and not much new to say about where talks between the Cowboys and Micah Parsons stand.

Parsons wants a long-term extension, and the Cowboys are dragging their feet as they have on signing their big-name players to deals.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones commented on Parsons on Thursday, using different words to say the same thing: They want a deal with the edge rusher, and eventually they will get a deal with him.

“When the right things come together, and everybody’s ready to do a deal, then it happens,” Jones told Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “We want Micah here. He knows we want him here. I think ultimately we’ll get something done.”

It repeated what Jones said Tuesday.

Parsons, 25, became eligible for an extension after the 2023 season, and he now is in the final year of his contract scheduled to make $24 million on the fifth-year option.

The Bengals are paying wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase $40.25 million annually on a deal he signed this offseason. That’s the highest annual average for a non-quarterback, a number Parsons will surpass after 52.5 sacks in his first four seasons.

Parsons has participated in some of the team’s voluntary offseason work — more than in recent offseasons — though it’s unclear how much.