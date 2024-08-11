Stetson Bennett will take the field today, after a lost rookie season

Most backup quarterbacks only ever play in the preseason. That was the case last year for Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett.

But Bennett ended up on the non-football injury/illness list early in the regular season. He did not return to the team until after the 2023 campaign ended.

Today, he’ll play again, in the Rams’ preseason opener against the Cowboys.

Recently, coach Sean McVay was asked what he wants to see from Bennett, an eyebrow-raising fourth-round draft pick last year after winning back-to-back national championships at Georgia.

“I think command, control [and] being able to get in and out of the huddle,” McVay told reporters. “There’s so much that goes into the quarterback position in regard to calling the play, getting up to the line of scrimmage, making sure that everybody’s set, sending any sort of motion, and then being able to play and trust your instincts after the snap. [I] want to be able to see that and I want to see him be able to go enjoy his opportunity to go compete. He seems like . . . when I’ve seen him at his best, he’s having fun and that’s really consistent with all players. So just go cut it loose, play, and enjoy it. I thought we felt that in the first preseason game, a little bit last year when he was flashing and doing those kinds of things. So that’s what I’m looking forward to seeing.”

It’s just the latest step in what became a commitment by the Rams to supporting Bennett, and to waiting for him to be ready and able to return to football.

“I think the important thing was empathy and really trying to understand that everybody goes through different things, but the strength is acknowledging it, addressing it and then how do you move forward?” McVay said. “How do you also know that you’re not alone in that journey? How do you know that people are willing to put their arm around you? How important it is to make sure that you surround yourself with people that love you unconditionally. I think it was good for him to be able to get a reset. Most importantly, he feels good as a person. That makes me really happy. I’m looking forward to watching him just go out and play. When he does go out there, he’s got a nice swagger and a charisma about himself that is fun to watch. That’s what I’m hoping we’ll be able to see, and guys play well around him as well.”

The Rams have never said why Bennett landed on the NFI list. It’s for him to talk about his experiences, if/when he chooses to do so. Given the way McVay explained it, Bennett’s story could become an inspiration for others who are dealing with similar challenges.

The story will become even better if Bennett shows the Rams enough to earn a chance to be the successor to Matthew Stafford, who could be entering his final year with the team.