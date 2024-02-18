Steve McMichael gets blood transfusion, has MRSA infection

Steve McMichael, who was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as he battles ALS, has had a health setback.

McMichael was already in the hospital for a urinary tract infection but has now contracted an antibiotic-resistant staph infection. McMichael’s family released a statement revealing his condition.

“Steve is currently getting a blood transfusion and has MRSA. We are asking for your prayers to get Steve through this difficult time. Steve, his family and close friends believe in the power of prayer. Thank you,” the McMichael family said.

McMichael was a first-team All-Pro defensive tackle on the great 1985 Bears and played a total of 15 NFL seasons, 13 of them in Chicago. After retiring following the 1994 season he was never chosen to the Hall of Fame by the normal selection process, but this year he was a choice of the seniors committee and was then voted into the Hall by the full selection committee.