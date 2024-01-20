Steven Sims returns punt 67 yards for touchdown, Texans-Ravens tied 10-10

With the Texans’ offense sputtering, the club’s special teams have gotten into the end zone to tie the matchup with the Ravens.

Returner Steven Sims took a punt 67 yards to the house for a touchdown, making the score 10-10 with 4:17 left in the second quarter.

Sims, who was just signed to the 53-man roster this week, had never returned a punt for a touchdown in his career. The former Kansas Jayhawk previously returned a kick for a touchdown for Washington back in 2019.

Texans’ defense had gotten off the field with a three-and-out, sacking Lamar Jackson for a 7-yard loss on first down. Jackson then was able to scramble for just 1 yard on third-and-11 to bring out the punting unit.