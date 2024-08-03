Still no updates on Trent Williams, Brandon Aiyuk

The 49ers have spent well over a week in camp. Tackle Trent Williams is holding out. Receiver Brandon Aiyuk is holding in.

Both want new contracts. Both are sticking to their guns.

On Friday, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that there are no updates as to either player.

Aiyuk is in a tougher spot, because eventually it will be time to get ready for Week 1, deal or no deal. Williams can stay away through camp and into the regular season, as long as he’s willing to pay the non-waivable fines and lose $1.11 million for each game he misses.

Williams, 36, also could retire. He’d owe $12 million in unearned signing bonus, however, if he opts for that route.

However it plays out, the games that count are creeping closer. If the 49ers want to hit the ground running, they need to get Williams in the fold — and Aiyuk on the field.