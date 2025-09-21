“Strong chance” Bucs will have Chris Godwin, Tristan Wirfs vs. Eagles on week

The Bucs have suffered plenty of injuries this season. They could soon be adding a couple of key players who have yet to suit up this year.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that there’s a “strong chance” both receiver Chris Godwin and tackle Tristan Wirfs will be ready to go next Sunday, when the Eagles return to Tampa.

Per the report, both are expected to practice with the starters this week. If all goes well, they’ll play in Week 4.

Godwin suffered a dislocated ankle during the fourth quarter of a Monday night loss to Baltimore last season. He re-signed with the Bucs in March, inking a three-year, $66 million deal despite not being fully recovered.

Wirfs had arthroscopic knee surgery in July. Both players were candidates for the reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list. Both were instead placed on the active roster in advance of Week 1.

The Buccaneers will need to be at full strength for the Eagles. The Bucs embarrassed the Eagles during the 2023 playoffs, 32-9. Last year, Philly’s eventual Super Bowl run carried the blemish of a 33-16 loss in Tampa.

The Bucs lead the all-time series, 13-11. Tampa Bay has won five of the last six against the Eagles, dating back to 2015.