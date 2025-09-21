 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Other PFT Content

Sunday Night Football: Andrew Thomas officially active for Giants-Chiefs

  
Published September 21, 2025 07:06 PM

The Giants will officially have their left tackle back for Sunday night’s game against the Chiefs.

Thomas is active for the contest after he was listed as questionable for the contest.

Thomas has not played since suffering a foot injury midway through last season.

For Kansas City, receiver Jaylen Royals will make his pro debut after missing the first two weeks of the season with a knee injury, as he is active. The Chiefs previously announced that Xavier Worthy (shoulder) would not play, as he was downgraded from questionable to out.

Cornerback Kristian Fulton, tight end Jared Wiley, running back Elijah Mitchell, defensive end Mike Danna, and offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad are inactive for the Chiefs.

Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, linebacker Darius Muasau, defensive lineman Chauncey Golston, offensive lineman Evan Neal, tight end Thomas Fidone, defensive lineman Rakeem Nuñez-Roches Sr., and quarterback Jameis Winston are inactive for New York. Winston is the emergency third QB behind Russell Wilson and rookie Jaxson Dart.