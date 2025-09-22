Sunday Night Football: Chiefs lead Giants 9-6 at halftime

Neither the Chiefs nor the Giants have played good offensive football in the first half.

But after a late defensive pass interference penalty on New York, Kansas City took advantage with a 28-yard field goal to make the score 9-6 at halftime.

The Chiefs’ offense has not been able to do much, with the biggest gain coming from a 52-yard pass interference penalty late in the second quarter. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has thrown two backward passes for fumbles, though the Chiefs were able to recover both. He finished the first 30 minutes 12-of-23 for 100 yards.

Tight end Travis Kelce got into it on the sideline with head coach Andy Reid in the second quarter. He has three catches on seven targets for 13 yards.

Kansas City has just 125 yards, 12 first downs, and is 3-of-7 on third down.

Harrison Butker hit field goals of 54, 48, and 28 yards while missing a 40-yard attempt wide right.

The Giants lost running back Tyrone Tracy to a shoulder injury midway through the first half. But rookie Cam Skattebo took in the game’s only touchdown so far with a 13-yard scamper late in the second quarter for his first career TD.

New York is playing without kicker Graham Gano, who was announced as being questionable with a groin injury just before kickoff. Punter Jamie Gillan attempted an extra point off of Skattebo’s touchdown with Gunner Olszewski as the holder, but it was blocked to keep the score tied.

The Giants had another chance to score late in the first half but threw his second interception of the game to keep New York off the board. He is 7-of-13 for 39 yards with two picks after the first 30 minutes.

New York has just 114 yards, 10 first downs, and is 1-of-4 on third down.

The Chiefs will receive the second-half kickoff.