 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sunday Night Football: Cooper Kupp officially inactive for Seahawks-Commanders

  
Published November 2, 2025 07:15 PM

The Seahawks are officially without one of their key offensive players for Sunday night’s game against the Commanders.

Cooper Kupp is inactive for the contest after he was listed as questionable.

Kupp was limited in practice on Thursday, having suffered a hamstring injury. He did not practice on Friday.

Kupp has recorded 24 catches for 293 yards with one touchdown in seven games this season.

On the other side, left tackle Laremy Tunsil and defensive tackle Johnny Newton are both active.

The rest of Seattle’s inactives are cornerback Derion Kendrick, quarterback Jalen Milroe , receiver Jake Bobo, linebacker Jared Ivey, offensive lineman Mason Richman, and receiver Dareke Young.

For Washington, Terry McLaurin, tight end Colson Yankoff, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, quarterback Josh Johnson, linebacker Kain Medrano, offensive tackle Trent Scott, and offensive tackle George Fant are inactive.