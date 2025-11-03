Sunday Night Football: Cooper Kupp officially inactive for Seahawks-Commanders

The Seahawks are officially without one of their key offensive players for Sunday night’s game against the Commanders.

Cooper Kupp is inactive for the contest after he was listed as questionable.

Kupp was limited in practice on Thursday, having suffered a hamstring injury. He did not practice on Friday.

Kupp has recorded 24 catches for 293 yards with one touchdown in seven games this season.

On the other side, left tackle Laremy Tunsil and defensive tackle Johnny Newton are both active.

The rest of Seattle’s inactives are cornerback Derion Kendrick, quarterback Jalen Milroe , receiver Jake Bobo, linebacker Jared Ivey, offensive lineman Mason Richman, and receiver Dareke Young.

For Washington, Terry McLaurin, tight end Colson Yankoff, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, quarterback Josh Johnson, linebacker Kain Medrano, offensive tackle Trent Scott, and offensive tackle George Fant are inactive.