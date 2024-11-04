Sunday Night Football: Defensive TD has Colts ahead of Vikings 7-0 at halftime

The Vikings have outgained the Colts by over 100 yards and have eight more first downs.

But Minnesota does not have a point entering halftime, as Indianapolis has a 7-0 lead over the home team on Sunday Night Football.

The Colts and Vikings traded turnovers early on in the contest, with a botched handoff between Joe Flacco and Jonathan Taylor ending Indianapolis’ first drive. Then Sam Darnold threw a bad interception in the red zone, firing a pass intended for T.J. Hockenson that was picked off by linebacker Zaire Franklin.

After neither giveaway led to points and a few punts, the Colts did get on the board with a defensive touchdown.

Indianapolis defensive tackle Grover Stewart strip-sacked Sam Darnold with cornerback Kenny Moore picking up the loose ball and returning it for a 38-yard touchdown. Replay, however, showed that Stewart hit Darnold in the head, which should have been a roughing the passer penalty. While officials initially threw a flag, they picked it up. It’s unclear what the flag would have been for.

The Vikings and Colts each missed a 53-yard field goal in the second quarter, with Minnesota’s offense waking up after Matt Gay’s kick went wide left late in the period.

Darnold connected with Justin Jefferson for a 22-yard pass over the middle to put Minnesota on Indianapolis territory. Then Jefferson caught a 24-yard pass to put the Vikings in the red zone.

But the drive stalled from there and Will Reichard sent his 31-yard field goal off the right upright to keep the score at 7-0.

Reichard had not missed a field goal or extra point in his first seven games entering Sunday’s contest.

Darnold finished the first half 16-of-19 for 138 yards with an interception and a lost fumble. Jefferson leads with four catches for 74 yards. Returning from his knee injury, tight end T.J. Hockenson has two catches for 8 yards.

Starting after Anthony Richardson was benched this week, Flacco has completed 6-of-10 passes for 62 yards. Taylor has eight carries for 31 yards.

The Vikings will receive the second-half kickoff.