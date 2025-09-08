Sunday Night Football: Derrick Henry has 123 yards, Ravens lead 20-13 at halftime

The Bills struck first, but the Ravens used a dominant ground attack to take control of the Week 1 matchup and now lead 20-13 at halftime.

It’s only been two quarters, but Henry has already become the league’s leading rusher with 123 yards on nine attempts. That works out to a whopping 13.7 yards per carry.

Henry also caught a 13-yard pass in the first 30 minutes.

Henry scored the Ravens’ first touchdown with 13:35 left in the second quarter, putting the Ravens up 10-7 with a 30-yard touchdown run.

Henry then used a 49-yard run to help set up a 10-yard touchdown run by Lamar Jackson, which gave the Ravens a 17-7 lead.

Rookie kicker Tyler Loop hit a pair of long field goals in the first half, with his first attempt from 52 yards sailing through the uprights. He also connected on a 49-yard kick late in the first half to extend Baltimore’s lead to 10.

The Bills began the game with a long kick return to the 50-yard line, and Josh Allen made it count with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Kincaid.

Matt Prater then hit a 25-yard field goal with 2:50 left in the half to make the score 17-10. And with no timeouts, Allen was able to execute a two-minute drill in 31 seconds to get the team in position for Prater to connect on a 43-yard field goal as time expired in the first half. While it initially looked like Kincaid was out of bounds with no time left on the clock, officials put one second back up to give Prater the opportunity.

Allen is 12-of-17 for 113 yards with a touchdown. He’s also rushed once for 3 yards.

Jackson is 8-of-10 passing for 67 yards, plus four carries for 38 yards with a TD.

The Ravens will receive the second-half kickoff.