Sunday Night Football: Derrick Henry runs for 199, Ravens beat Bills 35-10

The Ravens produced a Baltimore blowout on Sunday Night Football, defeating the Bills 35-10.

Baltimore jumped out to a 21-3 lead in the first half. Though things got tighter in the third quarter as Buffalo started to mount a comeback, that changed quickly as the Ravens struck back and outscored the opposition 14-0 the rest of the way.

Running back Derrick Henry led a wildly successful ground attack that got going from Baltimore’s first offensive snap. Henry took a handoff 87 yards for a touchdown to give the Ravens a 7-0 lead on the longest run in franchise history.

After Tyler Bass’ 50-yard field goal, Henry caught his first touchdown reception since 2019 to make it 14-3. Then Justice Hill caught a 19-yard touchdown to make it 21-3.

While Buffalo’s Ty Johnson ran it in from 3 yards out to cut the deficit to 11, the Ravens got a strip-sack of Josh Allen on a trick play to halt any of the Bills’ momentum. Quarterback Lamar Jackson took full advantage of the turnover, running it in from 9 yards out to go up 28-10.

Patrick Ricard recovered a Henry fumble in the end zone early in the fourth quarter to close the scoring.

Buffalo waived the white flag with about seven minutes left in the contest, as Mitchell Trubisky came in for mop-up duty at quarterback.

Baltimore ended the game with 427 total yards, 271 of which came on the ground. Henry led the way with 199 yards on 24 carries. The Ravens tried to get him to 200 on their last drive, but came up just short.

Jackson finished 13-of-18 passing for 156 yards with two touchdowns. He also rushed six times for 54 yards with a touchdown and a lost fumble.

Hill added 18 yards rushing and was the leading receiver, catching six passes for 78 yards with a TD.

On the other side, Allen finished 16-of-29 for 180 yards with a lost fumble. He also took five carries for 21 yards. Kalil Shakir led with 62 yards on four receptions.

Now at 2-2, the Ravens will be on the road to take on the division-rival Bengals in Week 5.

The 3-1 Bills will also be on the road to play the Texans.