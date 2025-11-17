Sunday Night Football: Eagles bully Jared Goff, Lions offense, improve to 8-2 with 16-9 win

The Eagles put together a terrific defensive performance against quarterback Jared Goff and the Lions’ offense, with Philadelphia coming away with a 16-9 victory on Sunday Night Football.

Detroit finished an uncharacteristic 3-of-13 on third down and 0-of-5 on fourth down. Four of those conversion attempts were with the offense and another was a failed fake punt.

Quarterback Jared Goff finished 14-of-37 for 255 yards with one touchdown and one interception. His 38 percent completion rate was the worst of his career, coming in lower than his 14-of-32 (43.8 percent) performance in a loss to the Patriots during his rookie year with the Rams.

The last time Goff had a completion rate under 50 percent was with Los Angeles in 2018, when he finished 20-of-44 in a loss to Chicago and then-Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Fangio, of course, now holds that same position with the Eagles and helped engineer Sunday night’s strong performance.

On a windy night in Philadelphia, Jake Elliott nailed field goals of 27, 34, and 49 yards. Jalen Hurts had the Eagles’ only touchdown, putting the ball in the box on a tush push late in the second quarter.

The Lions one good drive came in the second quarter, with Jameson Williams taking a catch-and-run 40 yards to the end zone. But when he jumped on the stanchion in celebration, he cost Jake Bates 15 yards on the extra point with an unsportsmanlike conduct foul. Bates missed the extra point wide right.

Philadelphia let Detroit have a late shot. Even with the Lions’ offense sputtering, head coach Nick Sirianni elected to go with a tush push on fourth-and-1 from Philadelphia’s own 29 with 3:00 left in regulation. But with starting center Cam Jurgens out of the game due to injury, Hurts was stuffed for a turnover on downs.

Detroit lost 7 yards on the ensuing possession with a Goff sack, but was still able to narrow the score to 16-9 with Bates’ 54-yard field goal.

Armed with three timeouts, the Lions ostensibly were going to get the ball back on fourth-and-8 when Hurts threw incomplete to A.J. Brown. But Rock Ya-Sin was flagged for a particularly questionable defensive pass interference foul, leading to a first down. The Eagles were able to seal the game with a final 8-yard run by Barkley.

Barkley was a volume shooter on Sunday, gaining 83 yards on 26 carries — a 3.2-yard average. Brown caught seven passes for 49 yards, leading the team in both categories.

On the other side, Jahmyr Gibbs finished with 39 yards on 12 carries but also had five catches for 107 yards. Williams had four catches for 88 yards with a TD.

Now at 8-2 and leading the NFC by virtue of their head-to-head victory over the Rams, the Eagles will be on the road to face the Cowboys in Week 12.

At 6-4, the Lions will host the Giants next Sunday.