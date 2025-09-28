 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sunday Night Football: Jadeveon Clowney will make his Cowboys debut

  
Published September 28, 2025 06:59 PM

Edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney will make his Cowboys debut on Sunday Night Football.

The Cowboys face their former star edge rusher, Micah Parsons, who they traded to the Packers on Aug. 28. They have four sacks in three games without Parsons and are hoping the 2014 No. 1 overall pick can help their pass rush.

Clowney was inactive in Week 3, which was his first week on the roster.

The Cowboys’ inactives are linebacker Damone Clark, running back Jaydon Blue, right guard Tyler Booker (ankle), offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and defensive tackle Jay Toia.

Defensive tackle Mazi Smith is active for the second consecutive week.

The Packers are without starting left guard Aaron Banks (groin), right tackle Zach Tom (oblique) and backup right tackle Anthony Belton (ankle).

Cornerback Kamal Hadden and defensive lineman Warren Brinson are also inactive.