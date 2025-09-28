Sunday Night Football: Jadeveon Clowney will make his Cowboys debut

Edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney will make his Cowboys debut on Sunday Night Football.

The Cowboys face their former star edge rusher, Micah Parsons, who they traded to the Packers on Aug. 28. They have four sacks in three games without Parsons and are hoping the 2014 No. 1 overall pick can help their pass rush.

Clowney was inactive in Week 3, which was his first week on the roster.

The Cowboys’ inactives are linebacker Damone Clark, running back Jaydon Blue, right guard Tyler Booker (ankle), offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and defensive tackle Jay Toia.

Defensive tackle Mazi Smith is active for the second consecutive week.

The Packers are without starting left guard Aaron Banks (groin), right tackle Zach Tom (oblique) and backup right tackle Anthony Belton (ankle).

Cornerback Kamal Hadden and defensive lineman Warren Brinson are also inactive.