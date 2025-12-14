Sunday Night Football: Jake Ferguson, Jadeveon Clowney are active; Christian Darrisaw is inactive

The Cowboys will have tight end Jake Ferguson and edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney for Sunday Night Football.

Ferguson (calf) and Clowney (hamstring) both were questionable to play.

Clowney’s injury kept him out of last week’s loss to the Lions.

The Cowboys’ inactives are wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, running back Jaydon Blue, starting left tackle Tyler Guyton (ankle), defensive tackle Jay Toia and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey. Nate Thomas will start in Guyton’s place again.

The Vikings won’t have left tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee). Darrisaw, who was questionable to play, is inactive.

Thus, Justin Skule will make his fourth start of the season.

The team’s other inactives are offensive tackle Walter Rouse, edge rusher Chazz Chambliss and defensive tackle Elijah Williams.