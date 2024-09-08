Sunday Night Football: Rams RT Rob Havenstein, Lions DT DJ Reader are inactive

The Rams will not have right tackle Rob Havenstein for Sunday Night Football.

He is among the team’s inactives with an ankle injury.

Havenstein made the trip to Detroit, and the Rams indicated he would be a game-time decision. He has yet to have a full practice, though, since his injury.

The Rams’ other inactives are running back Cody Schrader, outside linebacker Brennan Jackson, inside linebacker Elias Neal and defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson.

The Lions will have to wait another week until they get defensive tackle DJ Reader on the field. He returned to practice last week after missing the offseason and training camp while rehabbing a quad injury.

He is inactive.

The Lions signed defensive lineman Chris Smith from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday and elevated defensive lineman Kyle Peko from the practice squad to boost their numbers in the defensive line.

Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle) also won’t play after being listed as doubtful.

Defensive end James Houston, safety Loren Strickland, linebacker Trevor Nowaske, offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal and offensive tackle Giovani Manu are the Lions’ other inactives.