Sunday was first day in NFL history with two field goals longer than 60 yards

In a span of just a few minutes on Sunday, Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey and Packers kicker Lucas Havrisik both kicked 61-yard field goals. That made NFL history.

Sunday was the first day ever featuring two field goals longer than 60 yards.

Field goals that once seemed impossibly long are now routine: During a five-minute span on Sunday, there were two field goals longer than 60 yards. During the entire 20th Century, there were also two field goals longer than 60 yards.

There have already been five field goals longer than 60 yards kicked this season: Two by Aubrey, the one by Havrisik and also one each by Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin and Vikings kicker Will Reichard. The season isn’t even half over and there have already been more field goals longer than 60 yards this season than in any previous season in NFL history.

The combination of kickers being able to make field goals beyond 60 yards, and the new kickoff rule making drives routinely start beyond the 30-yard line, has completely redefined what it takes to get into field goal range. The kicking game has fundamentally changed, and football is changing with it.