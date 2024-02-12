Super Bowl LVIII has lowest attendance for any non-pandemic edition of the game

Tickers to the Super Bowl were expensive due in part to the fact that there weren’t many of them.

Via Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas has resulted in the lowest announced attendance for any non-pandemic Super Bowl.

Officially, 61,629 are here for the game.

The next smallest crowd was at the L.A. Coliseum for the first Super Bowl, with 61,946. Third on the list is Super Bowl LIV in Miami, at 62,417.

The Super Bowl XXVI crowd at the Metrodome in Minneapolis had 63,130. Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego drew 67,603.

That surely won’t keep the Super Bowl from returning to Las Vegas. But why didn’t they build a stadium that could hold more people for the biggest game of the year?