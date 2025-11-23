T.J. Watt gives Steelers 14-7 lead on Bears

The Bears lost linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II and defensive back Tyrique Stevenson on the drive that the Steelers scored their first touchdown.

Hyppolite walked into the sideline medical tent after being injured with 44 seconds remaining in the first quarter. His injury came as Stevenson walked to the training room.

Nick McCloud replaced Stevenson, and Amen Ogbongbemiga went in for Hyppolite.

The Bears struck first, taking advantage of Nahshon Wright’s spectacular interception of Mason Rudolph. They drove 56 yards in eight plays to score on DJ Moore’s 5-yard touchdown reception from Caleb Williams for a 7-0 lead.

Rudolph answered with a 13-play, 95-yard drive, with DK Metcalf scoring on a 6-yard run to forge a 7-7 tie.

The Steelers then took a 14-7 lead on T.J. Watt’s strip-sack of Williams in the end zone, which Nick Herbig covered in the end zone.