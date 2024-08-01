 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_mailbagv2_240731.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Will NFL players be in 2028 Olympics?
nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillv2_240731.jpg
Hill: Dolphins behaving like a championship team
nbc_pftpm_matjudon_240731.jpg
Judon remains absent from Patriots facility

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
T.J. Watt on practice fight: Sometimes you need to stoke the fire

  
Published August 1, 2024 07:32 AM

Quarterbacks are in no-contact jerseys during training camp practices, but they sometimes take hits and that sometimes leads to other extracurricular activities.

That was the case at Steelers practice on Wednesday. Justin Fields took a shot from linebacker Elandon Roberts at the end of one play and the offensive line took offense to what Roberts called a “love tap.” Roberts said the linemen “did what they are supposed to do” and edge rusher T.J. Watt also felt like it was a good thing to see how players reacted to that situation before adding that he would like to see it be an isolated incident.

“As long as there is good meaning behind it,” Watt said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “Sometimes you need to stoke the fire to see what we are about as a team. That is all today was about. We don’t want it to continue and mess up practice.”

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin called the conduct “less than professional” and said the team will “learn and grow” from what went down on a heated day at Steelers camp.