T.J. Watt records his 100th career sack

The Cowboys had the 28th overall pick in 2017 and were in need of a pass rusher. They passed on T.J. Watt to select Taco Charlton.

Charlton played only 27 games in his two seasons with the Cowboys and 60 in his six-year career. Watt just recorded his 100th career sack in his 109th career game with the Steelers, who drafted him 30th overall in 2017.

Watt is the second fastest player to 100 career sacks since sacks became an official stat in 1982. Only Hall of Famer Reggie White did it faster with 100 sacks in his 96th career game.

Watt is the 44th player ever to get to 100 career sacks, joining his brother, J.J., who ended his career with 114.5.

T.J. Watt entered Sunday night with 99.5 sacks.

He forced a Prescott fumble on the play, which the Steelers recovered, but they could not convert it into points.