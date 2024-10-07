 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

T.J. Watt records his 100th career sack

  
Published October 6, 2024 10:41 PM

The Cowboys had the 28th overall pick in 2017 and were in need of a pass rusher. They passed on T.J. Watt to select Taco Charlton.

Charlton played only 27 games in his two seasons with the Cowboys and 60 in his six-year career. Watt just recorded his 100th career sack in his 109th career game with the Steelers, who drafted him 30th overall in 2017.

Watt is the second fastest player to 100 career sacks since sacks became an official stat in 1982. Only Hall of Famer Reggie White did it faster with 100 sacks in his 96th career game.

Watt is the 44th player ever to get to 100 career sacks, joining his brother, J.J., who ended his career with 114.5.

T.J. Watt entered Sunday night with 99.5 sacks.

He forced a Prescott fumble on the play, which the Steelers recovered, but they could not convert it into points.