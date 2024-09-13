Taliese Fuaga, Marshon Lattimore remain out of practice; Saints list them as questionable

Left tackle Taliese Fuaga and cornerback Marshon Lattimore remained out of practice on Friday, but the Saints haven’t ruled either player out for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

Fuaga and Lattimore are both listed as questionable for Week Two. Fuaga was limited by a back injury Wednesday before sitting out the next two days. Lattimore missed all three days of practice with a hamstring injury.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu (heel) and tight end Foster Moreau (concussion) were both full participants on Friday and have no injury designations.

Linebacker Jaylen Ford (hamstring), defensive end Isaiah Foskey (back), and defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (illness) are also listed as questionable.

The Saints ruled out linebacker D’Marco Jackson and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders with calf injuries.