 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Taliese Fuaga, Marshon Lattimore remain out of practice; Saints list them as questionable

  
Published September 13, 2024 04:02 PM

Left tackle Taliese Fuaga and cornerback Marshon Lattimore remained out of practice on Friday, but the Saints haven’t ruled either player out for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

Fuaga and Lattimore are both listed as questionable for Week Two. Fuaga was limited by a back injury Wednesday before sitting out the next two days. Lattimore missed all three days of practice with a hamstring injury.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu (heel) and tight end Foster Moreau (concussion) were both full participants on Friday and have no injury designations.

Linebacker Jaylen Ford (hamstring), defensive end Isaiah Foskey (back), and defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (illness) are also listed as questionable.

The Saints ruled out linebacker D’Marco Jackson and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders with calf injuries.