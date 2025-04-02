Talks regarding 18th game could start soon

For the 18-game season, it’s a question of “when” and not “if.” And the “when” could be coming soon.

Per a source with knowledge of the dynamics, talks between the NFL and the NFL Players Association could begin as soon as June or July.

The addition of another regular-season game is widely regarded as inevitable. At the latest, the league would get there via negotiations following the expiration of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement. And if the players refuse, the owners would lock them out until they cry “uncle” on 18 games.

The reality is that the league and the union can reach any agreement on any terms at any time. They can agree on 18 games without extending the term of the current CBA. They can do a comprehensive renegotiation including 18 games. They can do whatever they want.

The sooner the league and the union agree to an 18th game, the more leverage the players will have. And remember this — the dates for the next two Super Bowls are set. Super Bowl LXII in Atlanta does not yet have a firm date. In theory, then, an 18th game could be added as soon as 2027.

Whether it happens that quickly remains to be seen. The reality is that the NFL wants it, the NFLPA knows it’s coming, and everyone stands to make more money by reducing the preseason to two games and increasing the regular season to 18.