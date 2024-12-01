Tarheeb Still pick-six gives Chargers 17-10 lead over Falcons

The Chargers’ offense hasn’t scored a touchdown yet on Sunday but the defense got to the paint against the Falcons.

Cornerback Tarheeb Still picked off Kirk Cousins for a second time during the contest, this time returning it 61 yards to the end zone for a pick-six.

Justin Herbert then completed a pass to Joshua Palmer for a successful two-point conversion, giving the Chargers a 17-10 lead late in the third period.

Cousins was looking for receiver Darnell Mooney on the right side on fourth-and-5 from Los Angeles’ 40. But the pass looked late and Still was able to pick it off and had no one in front of him on the way to the end zone.

It’s the first pick-six of Still’s career as a fifth-round rookie out of Maryland.

For Cousins, it’s the 15th pick-six thrown in his career.

The Falcons had taken the lead midway through the third quarter on Younghoe Koo’s 41-yard field goal.