Tarik Cohen hopes to resume NFL career

Former Bears running back Tarik Cohen is trying to get back into the NFL.

Cohen tore his ACL and MCL during the 2020 season and missed the entire 2021 season while recovering from those knee injuries. He was released by the Bears in March 2022 and then tore his Achilles while working out on his own a couple of months later.

Agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha say that Cohen has recovered to the point that he’s ready to work out for teams.

Cohen was a jack of all trades before the injuries He ran 264 times for 1,101 yards and five touchdowns in 51 games with the Bears while also catching 209 passes for 1,575 yards and nine touchdowns. He also threw two touchdown passes and returned a punt for a score.