Taron Johnson inactive for Bills, Trey Smith active for Chiefs

The Bills won’t have cornerback Taron Johnson to help them try to slow down the Chiefs offense on Sunday afternoon.

Johnson was listed as questionable to play after being added to the injury report on Friday with a groin issue and the team included him on their inactive list ahead of kickoff in Buffalo. Cam Lewis should see increased time with Johnson out of action.

The Chiefs had a pair of questionable players on their offensive line, but they won’t have to replace either one. Right guard Trey Smith and left tackle Jaylon Moore are both active while cornerback Kristian Fulton, running back Isiah Pacheco, wide receiver Jalen Royals, tight end Jared Wiley, running back Elijah Mitchell, tackle Josh Simmons, and offensive lineman CJ Hanson are out.

Wide receiver Josh Palmer, defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, cornerback Brandon Codrington, linebacker Shaq Thompson, tackle Chase Lundt, and defensive end Landon Jackson are the other Bills inactives.