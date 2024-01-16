Taulia Tagovailoa headed for NFL after NCAA denies additional year of eligibility

Tua Tagovailoa’s brother is on his way to the NFL.

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was seeking an NCAA waiver for a sixth year of eligibility, but multiple reports indicate he is turning his attention to the professional ranks after it was denied. Tagovailoa spent one year at Alabama before transferring and spending the last four seasons at Maryland. Tagovailoa had entered the transfer portal before his eligibility bid was denied.

Tagovailoa was 964-of-1,436 for 11,356 yards, 77 touchdowns, and 37 interceptions during his time with the Terrapins. He became the Big Ten’s all-time leader in passing yards by passing former Purdue and Colts quarterback Curtis Painter.

The elder Tagovailoa was the fifth-overall pick of the 2020 draft. The younger one is not expected to go anywhere near as high as his older brother.