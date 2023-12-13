Taylor Decker limited in Wednesday practice

Lions left tackle Taylor Decker was estimated as a non-participant on Tuesday’s injury report. But he was able to get back on the field for Wednesday’s practice as the team prepares to face the Broncos on Saturday.

Detroit listed Decker as a limited participant in the session with a back injury.

Also on the offensive line, center Frank Ragnow (knee/back/toe) was listed as limited.

Defensive tackle Benito Jones (neck) also remained limited. While receiver Josh Reynolds (back) was added to the injury report as a limited participant.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker (knee) remained full as he works his way through his 21-day practice window.