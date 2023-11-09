Taylor Heinicke: With a bye coming up, this is the Super Bowl for us this week

For at least this week, Taylor Heinicke will again start at quarterback for the Falcons.

He’s trying to make the most of the opportunity by being all-in with his preparation for the Cardinals. There’s a decent chance that after the bye, Atlanta will turn back to Desmond Ridder — who started the club’s first eight games this year.

“We’re all putting in everything for this game,” Heinicke said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We got a bye week next week, so this is the Super Bowl for us this week, trying to get a win going into the bye and feel a little bit better going into that bye week.”

The Falcons fell to the Vikings in Week 9, with a pair of Atlanta giveaways leading to 11 Minnesota points. Heinicke threw an interception in the second half.

“When you don’t play for a while, you’re on scout team and you’re trying to give the good looks and you’re trying to fit balls in and you kind of experiment with your throws to see what you can do, try to give the defense a good look, where in a game you don’t want to do that,” Heinicke said. “You want to take care of the football, so that interception that was an awful throw against the Vikings. It’s something that I’ve just got to keep working at.”

Now going into his second consecutive start, Henicke said he feels like he’s in more of a routine this week.

In two appearances this season, Heinicke has completed 33-of-59 passes for 443 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.