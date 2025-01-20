 Skip navigation
Taylor Rapp day to day; Christian Benford in concussion protocol

  
Published January 20, 2025 05:50 PM

Bills cornerback Christian Benford was placed in concussion protocol after the victory over the Ravens, coach Sean McDermott said Monday.

Benford was injured on the onside kick at the end of Sunday’s game. He was hit by Ravens linebacker Kristian Welch before Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas covered the ball.

McDermott called safety Taylor Rapp, who left with a hip injury in the first half and didn’t return, is day to day.

Rapp collided with teammate Damar Hamlin on Hamlin’s forced fumble of Lamar Jackson. Von Miller returned the fumble 39 yards to the Baltimore 24 to set up a touchdown.

Earlier in the game, Rapp intercepted Jackson.

Rookie Cole Bishop replaced him.