Taylor Swift will return to Arrowhead Stadium tonight for Broncos-Chiefs

She’s back.

Vikings fans didn’t get to see her on Sunday in Minneapolis. Per multiple reports, Taylor Swift will be attending Thursday night’s game between the Broncos and Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

The development could potentially boost the viewership of a game that otherwise could have had a hard time drawing widespread interest. Although the contest features Patrick Mahomes, it has a distinct Globetrotters-Generals vibe, given that the Broncos are 1-4 and have not beaten the Chiefs since the second week of the 2015 regular season (also a Thursday night).

Kansas City has outscored Denver 15 times in a row. The Chiefs are a double-digit favorite to extend the run to 16.

And, if it’s close, folks will be looking for whether the Chiefs get a key call late in the game. As they did against the Jets and more recently against the Vikings. With the NFL, which should fight to remain neutral at all times, embracing the Swiftie phenomenon, plenty of fans are wondering whether the league is helping the Chiefs win the periodic jump balls.

Swift’s plan to attend the game bolsters the news that tight end Travis Kelce will play, despite an ankle sprain that has had him limited all week in practice.