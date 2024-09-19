Taysom Hill gets limited work in his return to practice

Saints tight end Taysom Hill (chest) returned to practice Thursday, getting in limited work.

Hill required a trip to the hospital after injuring his chest during Sunday’s win against the Cowboys, but he did fly back to New Orleans with the team. Saints coach Dennis Allen said he’s hopeful Hill will play in Week 3, and Hill’s return to practice is a step in the right direction.

Linebacker D’Marco Jackson (calf) also returned to practice with a limited session.

The team added safety Will Harris (shin) and wide receiver A.T. Perry (illness) to the practice report. Harris did not practice, and Perry was limited.

The rest of the report remained the same, with defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (calf) and offensive tackle Landon Young (foot) still not practicing.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga (back), safety Tyrann Mathieu (heel) and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (abdomen) again were limited.