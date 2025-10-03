 Skip navigation
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Taysom Hill questionable to make 2025 debut on Sunday

  
Published October 3, 2025 02:34 PM

The Saints got Taysom Hill back at practice this week, but final word on the tight end’s status for Sunday’s game against the Giants will have to wait until the weekend.

Head coach Kellen Moore said on Friday that Hill has will be listed as questionable to play. Hill went on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp because he’s still working his way back from a knee injury and the team will have to make a roster move by Saturday afternoon in order to activate him.

That’s also the case for tight end Foster Moreau, who is also on the PUP list because of a knee injury and is also listed as questionable.

Moore ruled out defensive end Chase Young (calf) and guard Cesar Ruiz (ankle) earlier this week. He said on Friday that wide receiver Trey Palmer (ankle) and cornerback Isaac Yiadom (hamstring) are also out.