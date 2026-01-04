Taysom Hill to locker room with Saints down 13-10

Sunday’s game may be the final one Taysom Hill plays with the Saints and it appears his day has come to an early end.

Hill went to the sideline medical tent for a check during the third quarter. He emerged without his helmet or shoulder pads and went back to the locker room with members of the medical staff.

Hill is in the final year of his contract with the Saints. If this is it for him with the Saints, his final contribution was a 13-yard catch to convert a fourth down ahead of a Charlie Smyth field goal.

The kick cut the Falcons’ lead to 13-10 at the end of the third quarter.

UPDATE 3:26 p.m. ET: The Saints call Hill questionable to return with a shoulder injury.