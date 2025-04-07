 Skip navigation
TE Blake Whiteheart re-signs with Browns

  
Published April 7, 2025 03:28 PM

Tight end Blake Whiteheart is officially back with the Browns.

Whiteheart was destined to return once the Browns tendered him as an exclusive rights free agent in early March and the team announced that he signed the tender on Monday.

Whiteheart signed with the Cardinals after going undrafted out of Wake Forest in 2023 and played in two games for Arizona. He was waived by the Cardinals last August and signed to the Browns’ practice squad a couple of days later. The Browns promoted him to the active roster in September, waived him in October and then returned to the active roster in November.

Whiteheart appeared in 11 games for the Browns and caught six passes for 51 yards and a touchdown.