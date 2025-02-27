 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_combine_helmintv_250227.jpg
Helm: Leading team from young age taught me a lot
nbc_pft_combine_taylorintv_250227.jpg
LSU’s Taylor wants to be a ‘clutch’ player in NFL
nbc_pft_combine_starksintv_250227.jpg
Starks’ NFL goal is to ‘create havoc’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_combine_helmintv_250227.jpg
Helm: Leading team from young age taught me a lot
nbc_pft_combine_taylorintv_250227.jpg
LSU’s Taylor wants to be a ‘clutch’ player in NFL
nbc_pft_combine_starksintv_250227.jpg
Starks’ NFL goal is to ‘create havoc’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

TE Colston Loveland expects to be full go for training camp after shoulder surgery

  
Published February 27, 2025 11:45 AM

Tight end Colston Loveland is thought to have a good chance of being a first-round pick in April and the Michigan star’s right shoulder injury doesn’t look like it will get in the way of that.

Loveland had surgery at the end of January after playing through the injury during his final season with the Wolverines and he was wearing a sling during his media session at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Thursday. Loveland said that he’s on path to be cleared to do some work during OTAs this spring and be cleared for a full workload at training camp.

Loveland caught 117 passes for 1,466 yards and 11 touchdowns over the last three seasons.

Notre Dame’s Tyler Warren is generally considered to be the top tight end prospect this season and Loveland is usually right behind him in the rankings.