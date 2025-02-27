TE Colston Loveland expects to be full go for training camp after shoulder surgery

Tight end Colston Loveland is thought to have a good chance of being a first-round pick in April and the Michigan star’s right shoulder injury doesn’t look like it will get in the way of that.

Loveland had surgery at the end of January after playing through the injury during his final season with the Wolverines and he was wearing a sling during his media session at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Thursday. Loveland said that he’s on path to be cleared to do some work during OTAs this spring and be cleared for a full workload at training camp.

Loveland caught 117 passes for 1,466 yards and 11 touchdowns over the last three seasons.

Notre Dame’s Tyler Warren is generally considered to be the top tight end prospect this season and Loveland is usually right behind him in the rankings.