TE Ja’Tavion Sanders up to full practice for Panthers

Tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders is closing in on a return to the Panthers lineup.

Sanders has missed the last three games with an ankle injury, but he was upgraded to full practice participation on Thursday. The Panthers will issue injury designations for Sunday’s game against the Jets on Friday.

Sanders had 11 catches in the first three games of the season.

Cornerback Jaycee Horn (shoulder) also moved up to full practice participation. Wide receiver Jalen Coker (quad) and center Austin Corbett (knee) fully participated for the second straight day.

Left guard Damien Lewis (chest) was added to the injury report. He did not participate.

Cornerback Akayleb Evans (hamstring), running back Chuba Hubbard (calf), right tackle Taylor Moton (elbow), and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (toe) remained limited.