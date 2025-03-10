TE John Bates agrees to re-sign with Commanders

The Commanders have re-signed a rotational piece of their offense.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, tight end John Bates has agreed to re-sign with Washington on a three-year deal.

Bates, 27, was a Commanders fourth-round pick in 2021. he’s appeared in 67 games over the last four seasons, including all 17 with six starts in 2024. He caught eight passes for 84 yards last season. He was on the field for 44 percent of offensive snaps and 48 percent of special teams snaps.

Bates has caught 61 career passes for 592 yards with two touchdowns.

Fellow tight end Zach Ertz also agreed to re-sign with the Commanders on a one-year deal over the weekend.