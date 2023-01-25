Ted Karras has a full practice for the Bengals on Wednesday

The Bengals rebuilt their offensive line after Joe Burrow led the league with 51 sacks in 2021 and took another 19 in four postseason games. But the Bengals have taken some hits in their line since Week 15.

Right tackle La’el Collins is out for the year with a torn ACL.

Right guard Alex Cappa and left tackle Jonah Williams missed last week’s game. Cappa injured his ankle in Week 18 and has not played either postseason game, and Williams dislocated his kneecap in the wild-card game.

The Bengals released their practice report Wednesday afternoon, confirming neither player practiced on the first practice day of the week.

But center Ted Karras (knee) was a full participant.

Karras played all 75 snaps Sunday, but he was playing through significant pain in his right knee. He injured it in the second quarter and donned a brace before gutting it out.

Defensive tackle DJ Reader (rest) was the only other player besides Cappa and Williams not to practice.

Linebacker Joe Bachie (foot), cornerback Tre Flowers (hamstring) and defensive end Sam Hubbard (rest) were limited.