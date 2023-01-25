 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ted Karras has a full practice for the Bengals on Wednesday

  
Published January 25, 2023 11:35 AM
nbc_csu_cinoffensekcdefense_230125
January 25, 2023 01:34 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss whether the Cincinnati Bengals offensive line will be able to turn in another strong performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Conference Championship.

The Bengals rebuilt their offensive line after Joe Burrow led the league with 51 sacks in 2021 and took another 19 in four postseason games. But the Bengals have taken some hits in their line since Week 15.

Right tackle La’el Collins is out for the year with a torn ACL.

Right guard Alex Cappa and left tackle Jonah Williams missed last week’s game. Cappa injured his ankle in Week 18 and has not played either postseason game, and Williams dislocated his kneecap in the wild-card game.

The Bengals released their practice report Wednesday afternoon, confirming neither player practiced on the first practice day of the week.

But center Ted Karras (knee) was a full participant.

Karras played all 75 snaps Sunday, but he was playing through significant pain in his right knee. He injured it in the second quarter and donned a brace before gutting it out.

Defensive tackle DJ Reader (rest) was the only other player besides Cappa and Williams not to practice.

Linebacker Joe Bachie (foot), cornerback Tre Flowers (hamstring) and defensive end Sam Hubbard (rest) were limited.