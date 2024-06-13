 Skip navigation

Inside top 10 of Simms’ QB Countdown
nbc_pft_samdarnold_240613.jpg
Darnold is QB1 over McCarthy entering Vikings camp
nbc_pft_wasdanielschip_240613.jpg
Daniels has ‘a little chip’ as the No. 2 pick



NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month



FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII




Ted Karras signs one-year extension with Bengals

  
Published June 13, 2024 08:48 AM

Center Ted Karras’s run with the Bengals is set to last a little longer.

Karras signed a three-year deal with the Bengals as a free agent ahead of the 2022 season, but the coming year won’t be his last one in Cincinnati. The Bengals announced on Thursday that they have signed Karras to a one-year extension.

Karras has started all 33 regular season games he’s played since joining the team and he’s also started three postseason contests. He also started 33 games for the Patriots and 16 games for the Dolphins before making the move to the Bengals.

The Bengals’ offseason has featured a lot of discussion about whether wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins will sign extensions with the team, but Karras got his deal done first.