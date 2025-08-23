 Skip navigation
Teddy Bridgewater is out for tonight’s preseason finale with an illness

  
Published August 23, 2025 06:47 PM

Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will not play Saturday night, the team announced. Bridgewater is out with an illness.

Kyle Trask was expected to start with Bridgewater getting some time after that. Now, Connor Bazelak will take whatever snaps Trask doesn’t.

The Bucs will not play their starters, with quarterback Baker Mayfield among those sitting out.

Bridgewater went 6-of-11 for 85 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions against the Steelers last week.

He signed with the team Aug. 5.