Tee Higgins has requested a trade

The Bengals placed the franchise tag on Tee Higgins to keep him in the fold for 2024.

But Higgins is apparently intent on playing elsewhere in the coming season.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Higgins has requested a trade.

Higgins, 25, has grown disappointed that Cincinnati has not discussed a long-term contract with him since March 2023. So even as Higgins had hoped to be around the Bengals for years to come, he is ready to move on.

Just because Higgins has requested a trade doesn’t mean the Bengals will grant that request. But Cincinnati director of player personnel Duke Tobin did not rule out a trade when speaking to reporters at the scouting combine a couple of weeks ago.

Higgins was limited to 12 games with 11 starts in 2023 due to injury. He caught 42 passes for 656 yards with five touchdowns.

In 58 games over his first four seasons, Higgins has 257 receptions for 3,684 yards with 24 TDs.