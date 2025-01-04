 Skip navigation
Tee Higgins is expected to play Saturday, Chase Brown will work out before game

  
Published January 4, 2025 12:23 PM

The Bengals are heading into a must-win Saturday night game with a couple of key offensive weapons listed as questionable to play.

Word on one of them is more positive than the other. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that wide receiver Tee Higgins is expected to play. Higgins was listed as a limited participant in practice all three days this week because of ankle and knee ailments.

Running back Chase Brown’s outlook is less clear. He was listed as out of practice all week with an ankle injury and Rapoport reports he will work out ahead of the game to see if he’s well enough to play.

The Bengals enter the final weekend in need of a win along with losses by the Broncos and Dolphins in order to make the playoffs.