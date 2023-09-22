Tee Higgins: Jake Browning is a baller

The Bengals aren’t yet sure if Joe Burrow will be available to start Monday’s game against the Rams after the quarterback tweaked his calf in Week 2.

If Burrow — who didn’t practice Thursday — isn’t healthy enough to play, then Jake Browning would make his first career start.

Browning has been with Cincinnati since 2021. And with Burrow out for nearly all of training camp, the 27-year-old QB was able to build some chemistry with the Bengals’ receiving corps.

That’s part of why Tee Higgins is confident in Browning if the backup is pressed into duty.

“He made good reads. He’s a baller. A guy that goes out there and does his job well,” Higgins said Thursday, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “He’s got way more confidence with the offense and he was being a vocal leader, as he should be. He’s definitely built some confidence [with the receivers].

“I see the balls he’s throwing for the scout team. He’s just putting it in there in perfect spots. When Joe was hurt during the preseason he was putting it in perfect spots. I’ve got a lot of confidence in him to be able to run the offense.”

Browning has thrown just one career regular-season pass and it went for -1 yards against Cleveland in this year’s season opener. In this year’s preseason, Browning completed 32-of-45 passes for 277 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He also rushed for 55 yards on six attempts.