nbc_simms_chicagohoustonv2_240912.jpg
Week 2 preview: Bears vs. Texans
nbc_simms_bestbetsv2_240912.jpg
Jaguars, Chiefs headline NFL Week 2 best bets
nbc_simms_sfvsmin_240912.jpg
Week 2 preview: 49ers vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Tee Higgins remains out of practice, Logan Wilson limited on Thursday

  
Published September 12, 2024 05:40 PM

It’s looking more likely that Tee Higgins will miss another game with his hamstring injury.

Higgins remained out of practice on Thursday after he didn’t participate to open the work week on Wednesday either. Higgins has not practiced since last Thursday when he was limited. He then did not participate last Friday.

Linebacker Logan Wilson, however, was upgraded to a limited participant after he didn’t practice on Wednesday. Per Paul Dehner Jr. of TheAthletic.com, Wilson expressed no concern about his knee or availability for Sunday after the day’s session.

Tight end Tanner Hudson (knee) was also upgraded to limited. Defensive tackle B.J. Hill (knee) was upgraded from limited to full.

Defensive tackle Kris Jenkins (thumb) remained sidelined as a non-participant. Offensive tackle Amarius Mims (pectoral) remained limited. Running back Zack Moss (neck) was added to the injury report as full.

Quarterback Joe Burrow (right wrist) remained full.