Tee Higgins responds to those who question whether he’s “faking” an injury

Bengals receiver Tee Higgins remained out of practice Thursday with his hamstring injury, making it likely he misses a second consecutive game. He injured his hamstring in practice on Sept. 5.

Higgins made clear his injury is unrelated to his contract status as he addressed a frustrating narrative in an interview with Ben Baby of ESPN.

“I just don’t understand why fans think I’m faking an injury, when for me to get an extension for a contract, the deadline is over,” Higgins told Baby. “I just don’t understand why they think I’m faking an injury. It doesn’t make sense to me.”

The deadline for franchised players to sign a long-term deal was July 15. By rule, the Bengals and Higgins cannot negotiate again until the end of the regular season. He will make $21.8 million this season.

Higgins sought a contract extension the past two offseasons and requested a trade in March.

Before last Thursday’s injury report was released, Higgins said he felt “amazing” and was “ready to go” for the season. He didn’t practice Friday when the team listed him as doubtful on the status report.

Higgins was inactive for Sunday’s loss to the Patriots.

“I prepare myself to go out here and dominate, start of Week 1,” Higgins told Baby. “Unfortunately, four days before the game, I have a hamstring tweak that I didn’t think was as bad, so I made the comments I did after [practice].

“I didn’t think it was bad until, obviously, I got it checked on the next day. It was worse than what I thought.”

Higgins, a second round pick in the 2020 draft, has 257 receptions for 3,684 yards and 24 touchdowns in his career. He has two 1,000-yard seasons but no Pro Bowls and will miss at least one game for a fourth consecutive season.

Higgins said he will return as soon as he is 100 percent.

“I want to go out there and give my teammates a hundred percent of Tee Higgins, you know what I’m saying?” Higgins said. “I don’t want to give them 50% and half-ass it just to be a presence on the field.”