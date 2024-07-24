Tee Higgins: This could be the last ride, want to grind it out with my guys

Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the only player who didn’t sign a long-term contract after receiving a franchise tag this offseason, but that isn’t stopping him from taking part in Bengals training camp.

Higgins signed his franchise tag last month and reported to camp this week for what could be his final season in Cincinnati. The Bengals also have Ja’Marr Chase due for a new contract and they have not seemed overly eager to extend both wideouts.

While speaking to reporters Tuesday, Higgins said the $22 million tag is “still life changing money” and that he made his choice to sign it because he “just wanted to come out here and try to win a Super Bowl” with his teammates.

“This could be the last ride for me and the guys. You never know,” Higgins said, via the team’s website. “Instead of holding out and waiting and just watching from afar, I’d rather be in the mix with the guys and grind it out with them. That’s how I’ve always been.”

Higgins said he hopes to use the time at camp to fall back into a rhythm with quarterback Joe Burrow, who missed the back half of last season with a wrist injury, and rediscovering their connection will help his chances of reaching all the goals he has for personal and team success in the near future.