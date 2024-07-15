Tee Higgins will play 2024 under the franchise tag as deadline for long-term deal passes

It’s official: Bengals receiver Tee Higgins will play 2024 under the franchise tag.

Monday’s deadline passed for players who received the franchise tag to sign a long-term deal, and Higgins will be the lone NFL player to play this season on the tag.

He signed his franchise tag last month, guaranteeing him $21.816 million this season.

Higgins is scheduled to become a free agent in 2025, and the Bengals likely let him walk as No. 1 receiver Ja’Marr Chase also is seeking a contract extension.

Jaguars edge rusher Joshua Hines-Allen, Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson and Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. all signed long-term deals after being tagged, while Giants edge rusher Brian Burns and Titans cornerback L’Jarius Sneed signed new deals after being traded from their former teams.

Patriots safety Kyle Dugger, the only transition tag recipient, also signed a long-term deal.

Higgins needs a big year after catching only 42 of 77 targets for 656 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games last season as a rib injury and a hamstring issue slowed him.